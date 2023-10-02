Apple farmers struggle to irrigate farms

Shopian: A humming sound of water pumps and engines continuously emanates from the dense apple farms of south Kashmir’s Shopian district as farmers scramble to irrigate their fields.

The absence of rains during the ongoing season has begun taking a toll on the crop, spurring many growers to press machines into service to irrigate their farms.

According to the farmers, the rainfall deficiency during August and September has significantly impacted the size and colour of the fruit.

“The rainfall during this season is crucial for the proper size and colour of the fruit,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, an apple grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian.

The apple growers say that the protracted dry spell in some areas has also resulted in the sunscald of apples.

“There are many high-lying areas like Kellar, Kathahalan, Chotipora, Chowan, and Manloo where even manual irrigation is not possible. The impact in these areas could be more,” Wani said.