Apple farmers struggle to irrigate farms

Shopian: A humming sound of water pumps and engines continuously emanates from the dense apple farms of south Kashmir’s Shopian district as farmers scramble to irrigate their fields.
The absence of rains during the ongoing season has begun taking a toll on the crop, spurring many growers to press machines into service to irrigate their farms.
According to the farmers, the rainfall deficiency during August and September has significantly impacted the size and colour of the fruit.
“The rainfall during this season is crucial for the proper size and colour of the fruit,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, an apple grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian.
The apple growers say that the protracted dry spell in some areas has also resulted in the sunscald of apples.
“There are many high-lying areas like Kellar, Kathahalan, Chotipora, Chowan, and Manloo where even manual irrigation is not possible. The impact in these areas could be more,” Wani said.
He said that canal irrigation was not always possible.
With harvesting season yet to fully begin in the area, the farmers in the area are looking forward to rainfall.
“The rains could prove very beneficial at this stage. Most of the areas in the district have not yet started apple picking,” said Zubair Ahmad, an apple grower.
The dry spell has also precipitated a water crisis with irrigation canals and streams witnessing a low flow of water.
According to weathermen, during August Kashmir experienced a rain deficiency of over 80 percent with apple-rich areas like Shopian, Pulwama, Budgam, and Anantnag witnessing large deficient rainfall.
Senior scientist Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Dr Tariq Rasool said that the erratic weather throughout the season impacted the size of the apples.
He said that the dry weather during this season could affect the colour and cause sunburn or yellowing of the fruit.