Apple growers in Shopian village face hardships in absence of irrigation facilities

Shopian: Scores of farmers at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district are facing tremendous hardships in absence of irrigation facilities.

Large tracts of Karewa land in Chitragam village of the district are without irrigation facilities, spurring the farmers to irrigate their farms manually.

Mubashir Ahmad Bhat, whose apple farm sprawled over 10 kanals said that he had to traverse a distance of over a kilometre to fetch water to spray his orchard.

"It becomes hard to protect our orchards from pests as we are not able to spray adequately our orchards", Bhat said.

He said that some farmers press water pump sets into service to irrigate or spray their fields.

"The absence of irrigation facilities have jacked up our input farming costs", Bhat said.