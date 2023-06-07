Apple orchards in south Kashmir face extensive damage due to pest infestation

Shopian: The recurrence of leaf miner infestation in different parts of south Kashmir has left hundreds of apple farmers distraught.

The novel pest that was first reported in 2021 from Zainapora area of Shopian has attacked dozens of apple farms in Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

According to the farmers, Zainapora has emerged as the epicenter of the pest from where it spread to other neighbouring villages falling under Kulgam and Pulwama. districts.

Apart from Zainpora, it spread to Yaripora, Katapora and Hangabach areas of Kulgam. In Pulwama, the disease has been reported from Littar, Agalr and Cahkoora villages.

The pest, the farmers said, forms a circular blotch on the leaves before destroying them.

"This is the third straight year when the pest has attacked our orchards", said Mubashir Ahmad, a farmer from Zainpora. " The disease also causes the fruit fall", he said.