Apple orchards in south Kashmir face extensive damage due to pest infestation

Shopian: The recurrence of leaf miner infestation in different parts of south Kashmir has left hundreds of apple farmers distraught.
The novel pest that was first reported in 2021 from Zainapora area of Shopian has attacked dozens of apple farms in Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.
According to the farmers, Zainapora has emerged as the epicenter of the pest from where it spread to other neighbouring villages falling under Kulgam and Pulwama. districts.
Apart from Zainpora, it spread to Yaripora, Katapora and Hangabach areas of Kulgam. In Pulwama, the disease has been reported from Littar, Agalr and Cahkoora villages.
The pest, the farmers said, forms a circular blotch on the leaves before destroying them.
"This is the third straight year when the pest has attacked our orchards", said Mubashir Ahmad, a farmer from Zainpora. " The disease also causes the fruit fall", he said.
Ahmad said that the sprays failed to control the disease efficiently. He added that Durpora and Awneera villages in Zaiapora belt are worst affected.
A farmer from Awneera village told Greater Kashmir over phone that the pest had caused a significant damage to their produce. Mohamamd Amin Pir, president Fruit Mandi Shopian said that the pest was first discovered from the orchards located near the Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development( ACHD).
" The Centre is producing plant material and rootstock imported from other countries and there is the possibility that this material has transmitted the pest", said Pir.
Dr Sheikh Khursheed, junior scientist SKAUST-K said that it is fully manageable if the affected farmers follow the advisory issued by the SKAUST. He said that the insecticides recommended by the experts could contain the disease. Khursheed also said that the farmers should avoid random mass spraying.