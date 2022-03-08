‘Apple tourism’ soon in Sopore

Pune: India’s first ‘apple tourism’ will be launched in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A statement of Pune-based NGO ‘Sarhad’ issued here said that the initiative would be launched by the local apple growers.
It said that it would not only boost tourism but also provide employment opportunities to the youth in Kashmir.
The statement quoted Fayaz Ahmed Malik, President, Sopore Apple Mandi - the second-largest Mandi in Asia as saying that an Apple Festival would be organised in various cities of Maharashtra in October this year.
He appealed to the people of Maharashtra to take part in the festival.
Malik is on a visit to the city on an invitation by city-based NGO Sarhad.
The social organisation headed by Sanjay Nahar has joined hands with the apple growers to boost tourism in Kashmir, focusing on apple cultivation.
“Apple processing units will be installed in various towns in Kashmir. Different varieties of apple products will be promoted for marketing at the international level through apple tourism. This will help generate employment for the local population. Sarhad has already first introduced the idea of village tourism 15 years ago in Kashmir. The NGO will mobilise travel agents, officials from the Tourism Department, and other stakeholders to develop infrastructure for apple tourism,” the statement said.
It said that Fayaz Ahmed, along with Aadil Malik, an apple grower from Kashmir and local farmers, would initiate ‘apple tourism’.
“As a part of this initiative, tourists will be escorted in groups to apple orchards at various locations in Kashmir in October, where they will be able to stay in the apple orchards and experience various facets of the ‘orchard life,’” the statement said. “Kashmir is well known for its scenic beauty and breathtaking landscapes, which attracts thousands of tourists from across the world to the ‘Paradise on Earth’. However, this paradise does not just have picturesque scenery and natural beauty. Kashmir takes pride in being the largest producer of apples in India. Over 100 different varieties of apples are grown in Kashmir but only seven of which are cultivated commercially.”
Sopore in Baramulla district is 45 km from Srinagar and is known as the apple town of Kashmir.
“Other tourist places of interest in the area include Gulmarg, Eco Park, Parihaspora Alpather Lake, Khilanmarg, Ferozpora, and Ningli Nallah,” the statement said.