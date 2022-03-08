‘Apple tourism’ soon in Sopore

Pune: India’s first ‘apple tourism’ will be launched in Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A statement of Pune-based NGO ‘Sarhad’ issued here said that the initiative would be launched by the local apple growers.

It said that it would not only boost tourism but also provide employment opportunities to the youth in Kashmir.

The statement quoted Fayaz Ahmed Malik, President, Sopore Apple Mandi - the second-largest Mandi in Asia as saying that an Apple Festival would be organised in various cities of Maharashtra in October this year.