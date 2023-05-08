Applicants appeal H&UDD

Srinagar: Applicants whose building permission cases are pending for want of NOCs from last over a month, have sought posting of Chief Town Planner Kashmir

A delegation of applicants said that the CTP Kashmir retired on March 31 this year. “Ironically, new CTP hasn’t been posted despite the passing of over a month. As a result many NOCs of applicants in the jurisdiction of LCMA are pending. We appeal to the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to post a new CTP at the earliest to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases,” they said.