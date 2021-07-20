APPOINTMENT OF VC IUST| Search committee forms panel of 4 candidates

Srinagar: The search committee constituted to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has framed a panel of four candidates for the final selection of one candidate for the post.
An official said that the search committee had completed its process and the final selection would be made by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who is also the chancellor of the university.
"The final selection may be announced in the coming days as the panel is already formed by the search committee," the official said.
The IUST received 99 applications for the post of VC of the university.
Headed as chairman by the former VC Delhi University, Dinesh Dinesh Singh as nominee of the chancellor of the university, the other committee members include VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU Prof Muhammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai.
The VC AMU and former VC MANUU were nominated by the Executive Council of IUST as members of the search committee while the VC Lucknow University was nominated by University Grants Commission (UGC) as the member of the committee.
The notification issued by the IUST administration for inviting applications for the VC's post was issued on May 15 and the last date for the submission of the application forms of the eligible candidates was fixed as June 15.
"The search committee convened the first meeting to scrutinize the applications of the candidates and shortlisted 14 candidates for their interaction with the committee," the official said.
After holding interaction with the shortlisted candidates, the search committee finalised names of four candidates.
"Out of four candidates, one candidate will be appointed as VC IUST by the chancellor," the official said.
He said that the final selection would be made after obtaining CID verification of all the four candidates.
The five-year tenure of former VC IUST ended on May 17.
Presently, the J&K government has assigned the charge of VC IUST to VC Kashmir University, Prof Talat Ahmad till further orders.
Meanwhile, as per the university's notification, the search committee reserves the right to consider eminent persons outside the list of such applications and nominations.