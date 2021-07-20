APPOINTMENT OF VC IUST| Search committee forms panel of 4 candidates

Srinagar: The search committee constituted to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has framed a panel of four candidates for the final selection of one candidate for the post.

An official said that the search committee had completed its process and the final selection would be made by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha who is also the chancellor of the university.

"The final selection may be announced in the coming days as the panel is already formed by the search committee," the official said.

The IUST received 99 applications for the post of VC of the university.

Headed as chairman by the former VC Delhi University, Dinesh Dinesh Singh as nominee of the chancellor of the university, the other committee members include VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU Prof Muhammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai.