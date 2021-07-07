Appointment of VC SKUAST-K to face further delay as university invites applications afresh

Srinagar: The appointment of Vice Chancellor for Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir is likely to get further delayed as the University has invited applications for the post afresh.

The move comes a month after the government constituted the second search committee to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of VC for SKUAST-K.

The first search committee was constituted in July last year which was headed by Arun Kumar Mehta as its Chairman. The government had invited applications from the eligible candidates as well.

After a passage of almost one year, the government constituted the search committee afresh in June this year which is headed by DrMangalaRai, former VC GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar Uttar Pradesh. He was also former Secretary Department of Agriculture, Research and Education (DARE). Rai is the nominee of the Chancellor and will act as the convenor of the Selection Committee.