Appointment of VC SKUAST-K to face further delay as university invites applications afresh

Srinagar: The appointment of Vice Chancellor for Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir is likely to get further delayed as the University has invited applications for the post afresh.
The move comes a month after the government constituted the second search committee to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of VC for SKUAST-K.
The first search committee was constituted in July last year which was headed by Arun Kumar Mehta as its Chairman. The government had invited applications from the eligible candidates as well.
After a passage of almost one year, the government constituted the search committee afresh in June this year which is headed by DrMangalaRai, former VC GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar Uttar Pradesh. He was also former Secretary Department of Agriculture, Research and Education (DARE). Rai is the nominee of the Chancellor and will act as the convenor of the Selection Committee.
Other members include Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Chairman, UGC or his nominee and AtalDulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department and nominee of the J&K government.
In wake of this, the government has now invited the applications from academicians afresh.
As per the notification issued by Registrar of the university, the academicians applying for the post should be with the highest level of competence, integrity, moral and institutional commitment.
“They should possess the doctoral degree in any branch of agriculture, veterinary sciences with at least 10 years experience in the grade of professor or equivalent position in any academic organisation of repute,” the notification reads.
“Out of 10 years of experience as professor, the candidates should have at least five years managerial experience at the level of Head, Dean, Joint Director, Director or equivalent,” it reads.
The notification further states that the position of VC is to be filled up on tenure basis for a period not exceeding three years or attainment of 65 years of age whichever is earlier.
“Aspirants for this position should not be more than 62 years of age as on the closing date of application,” the notification reads.
The candidates possessing the requisite qualifications, experience and having demonstrated academic excellence and leadership qualities have been asked to send their detailed bio-data encompassing educational qualifications, teaching, research, extension experience, attainments, recognition, awards, service details, posts held and publications by email or hardcopy through speed or registered post by or before August 7. “Applications received after the last date either by postal mail or email shall not be entertained and shall be rejected,” it reads.
While the university has invited applications afresh, the process initiated by the previous search committee would be treated as null and void.
The previous search committee had convened its meeting in April this year to scrutinize the applications received for the post of the VC SKUAST-K.
Around 80 applications were received for the VC post of SKUAST-K. “The new search committee is yet to convene any official meeting. Also, the university has invited applications afresh which means that the process will get delayed once again,” a university official said.
He said that the committee would convene its meeting after August 7 when the last date for submission of applications expires.