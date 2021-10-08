Approval granted to Aryans Institute of Nursing to start B Sc Nursing Course

Srinagar: Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi has granted approval to Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh to start B. Sc. Nursing with an intake of 50 seats.

According to a press note, the approval has been given to conduct B. Sc. Nursing course from the session 2021-22 vide letter number 18-26/8714-INC/15875 dated 6th Sep, 2021.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that today, doctors & nurses are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Forced to cope up with limited personnel, hospitals nationwide are struggling to provide adequate care for coronavirus patients. As per reports, the post-COVID net employment change 2018-2030 for health professionals will be a whopping around 112%, added Kataria. He further added that the ratio of nurses to the population is very low, as per norms set by the World Health Organization (WHO). The nurse to population ratio is 1:670 against the norm of 1:300, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Keeping in view, this course has been started in Aryans as the demand for nursing professionals in post Covid-19 scenario is projected to increase in the coming years, he explained.