Arampora the vegetable village of Sopore

Sopore: Arampora village in north Kashmir’s Sopore has the legacy of producing vegetables for last several decades and thus has become a source of livelihood to hundreds of families.
Elders of the village who have been into vegetable cultivation have given their blood and sweat to earn a name for their village.
Arampora has not only made the Sopore town self-sufficient in vegetables but it has also built up the capacity to supply the surplus to Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Karnah, Pattan, Gurez and other parts of Kashmir.
The village produces tonnes of vegetables round the year and even in the harsh winter when nobody yearns to move out; the farmers in Arampora can be seen working in the vegetable fields.
Over the years, Arampora farmers have honed their skill in the cultivation of organic vegetables. The majority of the people in Sopore prefer to visit Arampora and buy fresh vegetables from the fields of farmers.
Ghulam Mohudin a farmer who is into the business for the last forty years told Greater Kashmir that he along with his family cultivate varieties of vegetables including cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, brinjal, tomato, carrot, chilli and several other vegetables.
Mohudin said that marketing had never been an issue for the Arampora farmers. “Major portion of the agricultural produce is purchased by merchants from the agriculture farms itself.
He said that at the outset of the year, they begin with cultivating Kashmiri Saag and the process moves on with growing other vegetables.
“We have been also cultivating vegetable saplings which generate good revenue for us. People across north Kashmir visit Arampora to buy onion saplings and seeds of other vegetables,” he added.
Mohammad Ayoub, another farmer, said that the majority of the people in Arampora are solely dependent on vegetable business. However he is dejected as the youth of the area were not taking interest in vegetable cultivation.
“Vegetable cultivation needs rigorous hard work which the new generation is not willing to put in. I always advise them to not go after government jobs, instead do hard work in the agriculture farm and earn livelihood,” Ayoub told Greater Kashmir.
The farmers of the area sought some financial schemes for them so that they can take their business to new heights.