Arampora the vegetable village of Sopore

Sopore: Arampora village in north Kashmir’s Sopore has the legacy of producing vegetables for last several decades and thus has become a source of livelihood to hundreds of families.

Elders of the village who have been into vegetable cultivation have given their blood and sweat to earn a name for their village.

Arampora has not only made the Sopore town self-sufficient in vegetables but it has also built up the capacity to supply the surplus to Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Karnah, Pattan, Gurez and other parts of Kashmir.

The village produces tonnes of vegetables round the year and even in the harsh winter when nobody yearns to move out; the farmers in Arampora can be seen working in the vegetable fields.