ARI department seeks back BOPEE's administrative control, budget allocation

The minutes of the meeting have revealed that the JK BOPEE was under the administrative control of ARI and trainings department till last few years.

“But in the past, an administrative secretary who was holding the charge of both General Administrative Department and ARI Trainings, shifted working, allocation of budget, from ARI and Trainings department to GAD for “convenience of working.”

The officials have informed the meeting that the same arrangement has been continuing till date.

“Accordingly, it was decided after due deliberations on the matter that it shall be taken-up with the Finance Department and GAD for the allocation of budget and shifting back administrative control of BOPEE from GAD to the ARI trainings Department,” read the minutes of the meeting.

The additional secretary has been also instructed to put-up a note in this behalf within next 10 days.