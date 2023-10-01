Arms, ammunition recovered in Machil: Police

Kupwara: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by Police and Army in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police said Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas told Greater Kashmir that based on specific intelligence input developed by Kupwara Police a joint operation was launched by Army and Police on September 30 in the region.

He said that despite challenging terrain and the ever-present threat posed by anti-national elements, a huge cache of arms and ammunition illicitly transported from across the Line of Control (LoC) was recovered from a natural cave.

Manhas said that the recovered items include 1 AK series rifle, 4 AK magazines, 2 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs), 2 hand grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, 2088 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, 1 sound suppressor (silencer), 900 grams of Potassium Nitrate, 27 detonators, 19 commercial detonators with wire, 2 booster charges, 2 explosive devices, 10 modified mechanism devices, 4 9V batteries, and a ICom radio set.

A Police statement issued here said, "This astounding discovery is a testament to the vigilance and proactive stance adopted by the Police and Army in curbing the inflow of arms and ammunition to the hands of terrorists operating in the region. It highlights the commitment of our forces to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and security in Kashmir."

The statement said that the recovery operation demonstrates the dedication of security forces to protect the borders and ensure the safety of the people.

“Their relentless efforts in intelligence gathering and swift action have undoubtedly made our nation more secure,” the statement said.