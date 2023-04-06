Arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have recovered huge cache of ammunition in forest area of Handwara, a press release said.
“Based on reliable input, a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army in Haphruda Forest of North Kupwara district. During search, huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), five rounds of RPGs, nine booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL grenades (most likely of Russian origin),” the press release said.
It added that the ammunition was concealed in in the forest area with adequate packaging. Infact few of the ammunition has been found in sealed packages.
A thorough search in forest area was launched by Haphruda COB and police in the general area of Haphruda forest for any more caches of arms and ammunition or for any hideout.
Meanwhile, police along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Bandipora and recovered explosive and ammunition from his possession. On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Aloosa area of Bandipora, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, jointly by Police, 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd Bn CRPF. During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid resident of Aloosa Bandipora.
Incriminating materials, ammunition and explosive including a Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds was recovered from his possession. Regarding the incident a case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated.