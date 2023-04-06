Arms, ammunition recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have recovered huge cache of ammunition in forest area of Handwara, a press release said.

“Based on reliable input, a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army in Haphruda Forest of North Kupwara district. During search, huge cache of ammunition including 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), five rounds of RPGs, nine booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL grenades (most likely of Russian origin),” the press release said.

It added that the ammunition was concealed in in the forest area with adequate packaging. Infact few of the ammunition has been found in sealed packages.