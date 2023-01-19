Army builds temporary bridge for Boniyar residents

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said that it constructed a temporary bridge for Ghaggar Hill residents in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who were unable to cross a local nullah.
In a statement, it said that on receiving information about the challenges being faced by the locals, the Army swung into action to provide a temporary solution.
“The Chinar Warriors created a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge, using wood and military construction equipment,” they said.
“The temporary bridge shall alleviate the challenges being faced by patients, children and pregnant ladies, in reaching their home across the perennial Hapath Khai nallah to Ghaggar Hill village,” the statement reads.
“The Indian Army, in solidarity with the villagers, continues to pro -actively step in for humanitarian aid, at such remote far-flung villages,” it added.
Previously, the Army had evacuated more than eleven ailing villagers, over the past one month, over sleet filled and snow-covered roads, to the nearest Public Health Centre (PHC).
It is pertinent to mention here that Ghaggar Hill is a remote village in the far-flung area of Boniyar tehsil in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The village falls close to the Line of Control (LoC).