Army builds temporary bridge for Boniyar residents

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday said that it constructed a temporary bridge for Ghaggar Hill residents in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who were unable to cross a local nullah.

In a statement, it said that on receiving information about the challenges being faced by the locals, the Army swung into action to provide a temporary solution.

“The Chinar Warriors created a 20 feet long and three feet wide temporary wooden bridge, using wood and military construction equipment,” they said.