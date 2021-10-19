Army celebrates Eid-e-Milad with Gurez residents at Dawar

Srinagar: As part of its outreach programme and to foster bonhomie between the Army and people, the Army organised an Eid Milan party on Eid-e-Milad at the Rajput Hall in Dawar, Gurez.

A statement of the Army issued here said that a total of 43 persons including dignitaries of civil administration, ex-servicemen, sarpanchs, youth, Police personnel and locals attended the colourful festive celebrations.

It said that the event provided an opportunity for the locals and Army personnel to interact freely and share their happiness over tea, snacks and sweets.