Army Commander confident of strong anti infiltration grid adopted by troops

Rajouri: Northern command Army Commander Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Rajouri sector on Thursday to review overall security scenario and operational preparedness . He also held a meeting with field commanders.
"He reviewed the operational preparedness and interacted with all ranks." army said in its statement. Army further informed that Army Commander expressed confidence over the operational readiness of troops in the sector.
"He also expressed confidence over strong anti-infiltration grid adopted adopted by troops," army statement reads. Officials on the other hand said that local field commanders briefed the army commander about prevailing security scenario especially in terms of counter insurgency for which security alert already stand issued in the region.