Army Commander visits 19 RR Headquarters in south Kashmir

Srinagar: General Officer Command Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited the battalion headquarters of 19 Rashtriya Rifles who lost their Commanding Officer, a Major, and a soldier during an encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last week.

He also visited frontline units along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector in the frontier district Kupwara and at both places interacted with troops.

Commanding Officer of 19 RR Col Manpreet Singh; Major Ashish Dhonchak; a soldier; and a Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat were martyred in a seven-day long Kokernag encounter.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited frontline units along the Line of Control in #Tangdhar and a #Rashtriya Rifles formation in #Anantnag to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. He was briefed on the automation of the intelligence and engagement matrix. The Army Commander interacted with the troops and felicitated them for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in active CI #Operations. #JammuAndKashmir #NationFirst @adgpi @prodefencejammu @PRODefSrinagar @SpokespersonMoD,” Northern Command-Indian Army posted on X.