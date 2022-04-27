Army Commander visits Rajouri Ace of Spades Division

"He reviewed security situation and operational preparedness in the area." army said. It further informed that General Officer in Commanding Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appreciated untiring efforts to maintain security along LoC and anti infiltration grid.

Several senior army commanders in the region briefed GoC Northern Command about security scenario in the district.

The visit of Army Commander in Rajouri has come at a time when four explosions have taken place in areas of Kotranka sub division in last one month with four person got injured in these explosions and a security alert stand issued.