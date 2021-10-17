Army conducts culinary workshop at Gurez

Srinagar: The Army Sunday conducted a one-day culinary workshop at Dawar in Gurez to commemorate the ‘World Food Day’ celebrated internationally on October 16 every year.

A statement of Army said that the workshop aimed at imparting skills among the youth and hoteliers of Kashmir with various exquisite dishes like pizza, pasta, momos and many such mouth-watering dishes to upgrade the quality of culinary experience offered by them to the tourists flocking Gurez after various initiatives undertaken by the Army to promote tourism in Gurez.

The statement said that 34 individuals including chefs of various hotels and young entrepreneurs, who had recently set up home stays and trekking companies participated in the workshop and volunteered to cook some of the dishes along with their instructor.