Army conducts winter festival in Gurez

Srinagar: The Army conducted a winter festival in Gurez on the 73rd Republic Day to promote the potential of winter tourism which was celebrated by more than 1000 locals, a statement of the Army issued here said Thursday.
The statement said that a wide range of activities and games were conducted during the event like snow fight, snow volleyball, snow cricket, snow race, snow tug of war. It said that various cultural programmes highlighting the rich and varied cultural heritage of Gurez were also performed by the locals.
The statement said that igloos and snow sculptures were made by the locals and snow camping was done by some. The festival also encompassed various food and game stalls by the Indian Army.