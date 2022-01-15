Army Day celebrated in Machil sector

Srinagar: Army Day was celebrated today by the local army unit and villagers at Kamkari village near the Line of Control in Machil sector, Kupwara.
In a statement, Col Emron Musavi, PRO(Defence) Srinagar, said as part of this celebration, the national flag was hoisted at the Government Upper Primary School in Kamkari village.
He added that In spite of the extreme cold, adults and children of all age groups attended the event. During the event, the villagers were briefed on the significance of Army Day.
A short documentary signifying the importance of Army Day was also screened for the villagers. During the interaction with the villagers, the Commanding Officer motivated the youth and children to join Army and serve the nation.
The local youth and children were also made aware about various enrolment schemes and privileges of joining the army.
The enthusiasm and eagerness of the locals to join Army is a great sign of bonhomie between Awam and Jawan in one of the remotest part of the country, the statement added.