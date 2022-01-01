Kashmir
Army distributes winter clothing among slum dwellers
Rajouri: Extending helping hand to poor slum dwellers families in Rajouri town, Army's town regiment on Saturday distributed warm winter clothing among these families.
The clothing was distributed by Army's Field Regiment that also looks after the Rajouri town security and is considered as Town Regiment, a press note said.
Under the initiative, army personnel of the battalion visited different slum areas in Rajouri town and distributed clothing among the poor families.
The distributed material included pullovers, sweaters and other warm clothing for winter season.
The poor slum dwellers expressed their gratitude to army personnel for extending helping hand in ongoing bone chilling winter season.