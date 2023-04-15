Army establishes flag post at GSS school Khanda in Budgam

Srinagar: Chinar Corps established a flag post at Government Senior Secondary School, Khanda.

This is part of an initiative by Chinar Corps, wherein the construction of National Flag Posts in ten government schools in far-flung areas of Budgam district has been conceptualised.

The construction of the flag post was received with enthusiasm by students and teachers of the school.

A small event was also organised where Principal,Nusrat Ameen appreciated the efforts of the Education Department and Indian Army in creating an atmosphere of positivity and bringing national symbols closer to young children.

To motivate the students towards physical fitness, a few sports items were also provided to the Head Boy of the school.