Army extinguishes fire in Kupwara

Srinagar: Army troops extinguished fire in Kupwara district on Saturday. A statement of the Army issued here said that based on the SOS phone call about the fire breaking out in a local house of village Machil in Kupwara district, Army personnel immediately swung into action.

“A well coordinated action by the troops resulted in no loss of life and injuries to anyone. Moreover, due to timely action, drills and procedures followed by the fire fighting team, no damage to other houses due to spread of fire to nearby houses was ensured,” the statement said.

It said that despite bad weather, the fire fighting team of Machil Batallion successfully doused-off the fire in the house which belonged to Abdul Rahim Wani and restricted the loss and damage to the life and property. “The assistance provided by the Army was applauded and appreciated by all locals present at the site,” the statement said.