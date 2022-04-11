Army hands over solar vegetable-cum-fruit dryers in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah: Continuing with its efforts to boost rural economy and to empower womenfolk from weaker sections of society, Army's RR unit based at Bhadarwah handed out solar powered vegetable and fruit dryers among 10 female groups at Jammu and Kashmir's Nalthi panchayat.
Ten solar powered vegetable cum fruit dryers costing Rs 98,000 each were distributed in a function by the chief guest ADC Bhadarwah Dilmir Chowdhary and officiating Commanding officer 4RR A K Singh in presence of PRI members.
Officiating commanding officer while addressing the beneficiaries said that the initiative of the Army under operation Sadhbhavana is primarily aimed to boost rural economy by empowering women.
Bhadarwah is known for growing exotic vegetables and fruits on large scale but both products being highly perishable in nature, every year tons of fruits especially Italian pears, apples, plums and tomatoes get destroyed due to which farmers have to bear huge losses.
"To utilise the surplus fruits and vegetables commercially by making pickles and other products, the Army came up with this novel idea which will surely help in increasing the income of the farmers in a big way," said ADC Bhadarwah Dilmir Chowdhary.
A training session on use of solar dryers was also delivered by the Area Marketing Officer Horticulture, Sunil Singh.
Later solar lights were also distributed among the villagers by the Army. Beneficiary women expressed their gratitude to the Army for reaching out to them to make them economically independent.
Soni Devi, a beneficiary from Nalthi panchayat said that the initiative will save “us from heavy losses, which we suffered every year due to lack of marketing of our produce and cold storage.” “Now we can store the produce into dried form.”
Bhadarwah is a largest producer of fruits in Jammu province with nearly 75% of the population directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.