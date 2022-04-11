Army hands over solar vegetable-cum-fruit dryers in Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah: Continuing with its efforts to boost rural economy and to empower womenfolk from weaker sections of society, Army's RR unit based at Bhadarwah handed out solar powered vegetable and fruit dryers among 10 female groups at Jammu and Kashmir's Nalthi panchayat.

Ten solar powered vegetable cum fruit dryers costing Rs 98,000 each were distributed in a function by the chief guest ADC Bhadarwah Dilmir Chowdhary and officiating Commanding officer 4RR A K Singh in presence of PRI members.

Officiating commanding officer while addressing the beneficiaries said that the initiative of the Army under operation Sadhbhavana is primarily aimed to boost rural economy by empowering women.