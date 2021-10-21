Army holds candle march on National Solidarity Day

The statement said that the march was flagged off by SDM and SDPO Gurez from Jamia Masjid Dawar and culminated at Dawar War Memorial where candles were placed at the war memorial. Special arrangement

GKNN Srinagar: Army organised a candle march on Thursday to commemorate the ‘National Solidarity Day’ in Gurez. A statement of the Army issued here said that besides it, the event was attended by the locals, civil administration and Police to pay respect to the 11 civilian victims of Kashmir and slain Army men and other security personnel. The statement said that the march was flagged off by SDM and SDPO Gurez from Jamia Masjid Dawar and culminated at Dawar War Memorial where candles were placed at the war memorial.