Army holds equipment display function

The attendees were captivated by the large assortment of equipment which included Artillery guns, Air Defence guns, Mine detectors, Special Forces equipment and High-Altitude clothing used by Army personnel.

The students were also made aware of the utility of the equipment for undertaking the task of protecting the territorial integrity of our country.

On the sidelines of the event, a medical camp was also organised for ailing visitors, especially senior citizens, in view of harsh weather conditions.

The event also offered an opportune moment to guide the youth about the Agniveer Scheme and the prospects of a bright career in the Armed Forces.

The hearty interaction between the Armed Forces personnel and the locals further strengthened the bond and bonhomie among them, thereby, cementing the citizen-soldier connect.