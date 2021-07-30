Army holds lecture on women empowerment in Poonch village

Poonch: Indian Army organised a lecture on ‘Women Empowerment’ in Poonch, to educate and spread awareness about the women empowerment schemes in J&K.

Army said ‘empowerment of women is imperative for a better tomorrow and that when we empower the women; we empower the future of the society.’

Various initiatives of the Government such as ‘Mahila-E-Haat’, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘One Stop Centre Scheme’, ‘Working Women Hostels’ were highlighted during this lecture.

‘The Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP)’, ‘Nari Shakti Puruskars’ were explained to the attendance.

“The local women appreciated the efforts of Indian Army to educate them on these relevant schemes with a large number of women were benefitted by the event,” a statement reads.