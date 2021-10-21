Army holds medical camp

Srinagar: A medical camp was organised by Siachen Brigade under aegis of Fire and Fury Corps at Partap Pur today to provide medical services to local populace of Nubra Sub-Division.
According to a defence spokesman the event was a joint venture with ‘Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti’, a Jaipur based non governmental organisation (NGO). Wheel chairs, tricycles, hearing aids, crutches and sewing machines (hand/ foot) were distributed during medical camp to specially abled/ needy people of Nubra valley.
Padma Bhushan D R Mehta, Chief patron of the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) distributed the items to 71 people from various villages of Nubra valley. Medical camp facilitated counseling, consultation, medical checkup and distribution of medicines. The camp was conducted jointly by Medical officers of Army and Civil Hospital, a reflection of synergy between Army and civil medical fraternity, the spokesman added.
He said people of Nubra valley greatly benefitted from the camp and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the team of doctors and the Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) for the benevolent action.