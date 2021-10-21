Army holds medical camp

Srinagar: A medical camp was organised by Siachen Brigade under aegis of Fire and Fury Corps at Partap Pur today to provide medical services to local populace of Nubra Sub-Division.

According to a defence spokesman the event was a joint venture with ‘Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti’, a Jaipur based non governmental organisation (NGO). Wheel chairs, tricycles, hearing aids, crutches and sewing machines (hand/ foot) were distributed during medical camp to specially abled/ needy people of Nubra valley.