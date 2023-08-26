Army holds mega camp for empowerment of specially-abled people in Kupwara

Kupwara: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF) in collaboration with the Indian Army organised a six day Mega Camp at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara from 21 to 26 August with an aim to empower people with disabilities in the region.

Spark Minda Group stands as a global pioneer in the development and production of Smart Auto Technology Solutions in the Automobile Mobility Space and has a legacy of Community Development for several decades.

The objective of the camp was to reach out to the community of Kashmir Valley and provide accessibility to empower them to lead their lives with dignity.