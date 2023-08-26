Army holds mega camp for empowerment of specially-abled people in Kupwara

Kupwara: Spark Minda Foundation (SMF) in collaboration with the Indian Army organised a six day Mega Camp at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara from 21 to 26 August with an aim to empower people with disabilities in the region.
Spark Minda Group stands as a global pioneer in the development and production of Smart Auto Technology Solutions in the Automobile Mobility Space and has a legacy of Community Development for several decades.
The objective of the camp was to reach out to the community of Kashmir Valley and provide accessibility to empower them to lead their lives with dignity.
This camp has already benefited more than 719 people from the valley who were affected by locomotive, speech and hearing disabilities till fifth day, with more than 300 people reporting on day six.
People with locomotive disabilities were provided with 16 prosthetic legs and hands, , 47 crutches, 20 walkers, 67 walking sticks and 132 wheel chairs. People with speech and hearing impairments were provided with 437 hearing aids till now.
The Indian Army using its vast network and goodwill spread information about the camp and also brought people with disabilities from various parts of the Kashmir Valley to the camp set up at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara. This is the second such camp being organized by the Indian Army and Spark Minda in the Valley. The Indian Army stands by its commitment towards empowerment of citizens in Kashmir.