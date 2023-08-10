Army holds Tiranga Rally at LoC in Uri amid ceasefire

Baramulla: In a first of its kind, the Army on Thursday organised a Tiranga Rally at Chautali, the remote village that stands at the brink of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri Sector of Baramulla District. The rally was organised amid the ongoing successful ceasefire agreement signed between the two neighboring countries.

This rally brought together the village's elderly, youngsters, and school-going children for their participation in the programme.

As the programme began, Chautali came alive with an atmosphere of exhilaration and national pride. Locals from every generation, regardless of age, joined hands with the soldiers stationed at Boniyar Tehsil to participate in this resounding display of unity and patriotism.

The event aimed to transcend geographical boundaries and instill an unshakable sense of solidarity among the residents.

For the villagers, it was an extraordinary moment as the tricolor flag fluttered proudly for the first time in the village's history at the zero line of the LoC.

In previous years, similar festivities were restricted to areas distant from the LoC due to the prevailing tension.