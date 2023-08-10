Army holds Tiranga Rally at LoC in Uri amid ceasefire

Baramulla: In a first of its kind, the Army on Thursday organised a Tiranga Rally at Chautali, the remote village that stands at the brink of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri Sector of Baramulla District. The rally was organised amid the ongoing successful ceasefire agreement signed between the two neighboring countries.
This rally brought together the village's elderly, youngsters, and school-going children for their participation in the programme.
As the programme began, Chautali came alive with an atmosphere of exhilaration and national pride. Locals from every generation, regardless of age, joined hands with the soldiers stationed at Boniyar Tehsil to participate in this resounding display of unity and patriotism.
The event aimed to transcend geographical boundaries and instill an unshakable sense of solidarity among the residents.
For the villagers, it was an extraordinary moment as the tricolor flag fluttered proudly for the first time in the village's history at the zero line of the LoC.
In previous years, similar festivities were restricted to areas distant from the LoC due to the prevailing tension.
Residents of neighboring villages enthusiastically converged at Government Middle School Chautali which was the venue of the rally. The school's narrow alleys and dense bushes served as an arduous but determined path for the residents and school children, who navigated through these obstacles to reach the venue, their excitement evident in every step.
The event echoed the shared sentiment that the ceasefire agreement between the two neighboring countries had made this remarkable gathering possible.
Choudhary Muhammad Nazir, an elderly resident, emphasised the significance of this occasion that they conducted a rehearsal with the Army while participating in the Tiranga Rally.
"We hadn't done such a thing before due to frequent shelling in this area. However, with the current ceasefire in place, there is peace here, allowing us to participate in the Tiranga rally with the army," Nazir told Greater Kashmir.
His sentiments were echoed by Muhammad Yousuf, who highlighted that previous events were typically held farther from the LoC due to security concerns, but the current atmosphere of tranquility allowed them to fully embrace this momentous rally.
"We are fully prepared along with the Army to celebrate Independence Day on August 15 this year," Yousuf said.