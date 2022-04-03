Army kick-starts plantation drive in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to promote message or greenery and to facilitate green cover in the district, Ace of Spades Gunners of Armys' Ace of Spades Division kick started a plantation drive with the help of Jammu and Kashmir forest department.

Army said that Ace of Spades Gunners and Forest Division Rajouri joined hands for this drive to spread the message of a peaceful and green Rajouri, a press note said.