Army launches cleanliness drives in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Swacch Bharat Abhiyan is one of the most significant, popular and noble initiatives being undertaken at a pan-India scale.
Swacch Bharat Abhiyan translates to clean India mission. The campaign was launched by the Govt of India on October 2 and will culminate on 31 October.
The cleanliness campaign of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan has been run on a national level and encompassed all towns and villages.
Swacch Bharat Abhiyan is being run in Kashmir as well and Army has been participating wholeheartedly in the cleanliness drive, whether it includes clearing up own offices and premises, or working along with the civil population to clear up the surrounding areas or in educating youth and elders on the benefits of cleanliness and hygiene.
Various such initiatives were undertaken over this period, all over Kashmir, including in Srinagar, Kiatsan, Bunar, Shopian, Chilipura, Ashmuji ,Ganderbal, Baramulla, Macchal etc.