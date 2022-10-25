Army launches cleanliness programme in Machil Sector

Srinagar: Rashtriya Swachhta Abhiyan is a noble initiative to nourish the environment by keeping the nature and surroundings clean and hygienic.
Army in the Machil Sector has been conducting numerous events to raise awareness, educate and motivate the locals as part of a Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta being conducted from 2 to 31 October.
Under this programme special cleanliness drives are being conducted together by the Indian Army alongside school children and the locals to foster the spirit of cleanliness as a "Way of Life" with a pledge to conserve nature.
Innovative and efficient ideas under this campaign have been brainstormed to make it a self sustainable effort.
The drive has seen a large number of locals and students participating with keen interest and enthusiasm.