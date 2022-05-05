Army Major injured in mishap, succumbs

Srinagar: An Army officer who was injured on Thursday after slipping from a cliff at Sukhdar area of Uri in north Kashmir Baramulla district succumbed to his injuries.

An Army officer told news agency that the officer, identified as Major Ragunath of 3 para who was attached with 21 Kuman Rampore was injured after falling off a cliff during patrolling from Rock post to Jani post.

The injured officer was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment after the mishap, the officer said adding that officer succumbed to his injuries.