Army man dies, another injured in Kupwara accident

Kupwara: An Army man died while another received injuries in a motor accident in Munwan Awoora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Tuesday.
Police said that the vehicle was on its way to Kupwara and on reaching Munwan, the driver lost control over the wheel and fell into a deep gorge.
Police said that the Army carried out a rescue operation but one of the injured Army man succumbed to his injuries.
He has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, son of Parvesh Singh while the injured has been identified as Sukhpal Singh.
Both were associated with the 4th Sikh Unit stationed at Googledara, Kupwara.