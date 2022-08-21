Kashmir

Army man dies mysteriously in Rajouri hospital

Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri: An army man, who was under treatment in Army General Hospital Rajouri died under mysterious conditions. His body was found hanging inside a store room of the hospital.

Deceased have been identified as Naik Reddy of a Rashtriya Rifles battalion who was reportedly under treatment in Army Hospital.

Police officials told that the army personnel was found hanging inside a store room in the hospital after which his body was taken into possession and medico-legal formalities are being conducted.

“Investigation into the matter is going on,” the official further stated.

