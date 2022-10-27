Army man killed, terrorist arrested in Baramulla gunfight: Police

Srinagar: An Army man was killed and a terrorist was arrested in the ongoing Baramulla gunfight while a hunt was on to track a foreign terrorist.
The Army man has been identified as Kulbhushan Manta of the Army’s 52 RR.
He was injured on Wednesday and succumbed to his wounds here at the Military Hospital.
The gunfight entered the second day on Thursday and a massive hunt was on inside a dense forest, Police said.
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Wanseeran, Taripora forest area, Police said a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with security forces in the area.
During the search operation, the terrorists fired at the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
During the initial exchange of fire, Police said an Army man of 52 RR received gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
However, Police said, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said a local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit Nisar Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Akbar Bhat of Shrakwara Kreeri, Baramulla was apprehended alive while another terrorist, a Pakistani national Usman was being tracked down while the cordon area has been extended.
Police said that arms and ammunition including a modified AKS-74U, a magazine, 28 rounds, and other incriminating material were recovered from the apprehended terrorist.
It said that a case was registered at Police Station Sheeri.
BLAST IN BANDIPORA
Meanwhile, a low-intensity blast occurred at Aloosa in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district while a vehicle of the Army was passing through Aloosa area, Police said.
It said that no loss of life was reported.
Reinforcement reached the area and the area is being searched, Police said.