Army man killed, terrorist arrested in Baramulla gunfight: Police

Srinagar: An Army man was killed and a terrorist was arrested in the ongoing Baramulla gunfight while a hunt was on to track a foreign terrorist.

The Army man has been identified as Kulbhushan Manta of the Army’s 52 RR.

He was injured on Wednesday and succumbed to his wounds here at the Military Hospital.

The gunfight entered the second day on Thursday and a massive hunt was on inside a dense forest, Police said.

Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Wanseeran, Taripora forest area, Police said a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with security forces in the area.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired at the joint search party which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.