Army on high alert along LoC

Rajouri: Army men guarding and manning the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Poonch and parts of Jammu district are on a high alert amid apprehension of attempts of infiltration by the militants.
An alert about apprehensions of infiltration has been issued by intelligence agencies amid two infiltration attempts in last 10 days in Nowshera and Sunderbani sector.
Official sources said that though ceasefire agreement was implemented on LoC, threats related to militancy incidents were still there.
They said that after a lull for a few months, situation along the LoC was becoming a bit hot due to rise in militancy activities which became evident after twin infiltration attempts in last 10 days.
"Intelligence agencies have warned of apprehension of more such attempts in the days to come after which the forces are on high state of alertness," the sources said.
"On entire LoC, there is alertness and Army troops manning it are maintaining highest state of alertness to thwart any attempt of militants to infiltrate," the official sources said.
They divulged that all other necessary measures to thwart infiltration attempts had been put in place.
"We cannot discuss these measures in public domain but everything required to foil infiltration remains in place on LoC and the troops have been put in a state of high alert," they said.
The official sources said that areas of Sunderbani, Nowshera, Keri, Manjakote, Balakote, KG Mendhar, Poonch and Saujiyan sectors along the LoC always remain under close vigil.
Two infiltration attempts have been reported from LoC in Rajouri district during the past 10 days.
A group of infiltrators was intercepted at Kalal Nowshera on July 7 with one of the infiltrating militant killed, officials said.
Another group of infiltrating militants was intercepted in Daddal area of Sunderbani and a gunfight broke out between the security forces and militants on the 10th day of search operation in which two militants were killed while an Army JCO and a sepoy suffered injuries and later succumbed.