Army on high alert along LoC

Rajouri: Army men guarding and manning the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Poonch and parts of Jammu district are on a high alert amid apprehension of attempts of infiltration by the militants.

An alert about apprehensions of infiltration has been issued by intelligence agencies amid two infiltration attempts in last 10 days in Nowshera and Sunderbani sector.

Official sources said that though ceasefire agreement was implemented on LoC, threats related to militancy incidents were still there.