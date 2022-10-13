Army organises Banihal Youth Festival

Ramban: The Rashtriya Rifle of Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu Tourism organised the concluding day for the 4th edition of the Banihal Youth Festival 2022 today in Lamber ground, Banihal, Ramban district.

The event was adorned by the presence of Maj Gen Ajay Kumar, GOC, CIF (D) as the chief guest where he was welcomed by a local girl student in a traditional way. The festival was themed at promoting gender equity for a prosperous future and showcasing talent of youth.