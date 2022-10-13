Army organises Banihal Youth Festival

Ramban: The Rashtriya Rifle of Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu Tourism organised the concluding day for the 4th edition of the Banihal Youth Festival 2022 today in Lamber ground, Banihal, Ramban district.
The event was adorned by the presence of Maj Gen Ajay Kumar, GOC, CIF (D) as the chief guest where he was welcomed by a local girl student in a traditional way. The festival was themed at promoting gender equity for a prosperous future and showcasing talent of youth.
The events started with popular songs and folk dancer by well-known model-cum-actress Hunyla Khan followed by Malkhamb display by Indian Army, song by Abid Ali and Dogri, Geetru and Punjabi cultural shows. The event also witnessed mesmerizing performance by little school children adding flavor of blissfulness of childhood.
The event was attended by Civil Administration, security forces, school authorities, students, opinion makers locals and entire media team of Ramban district.