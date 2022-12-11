Army organises cultural event ‘Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan’ in Shopian

Srinagar: Indian Army and Shopian district administration in collaboration with the locals organised the third edition of the cultural extravaganza “Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan” at

Batpura Stadium, Shopian to welcome Chillai Kalan and promote the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

The mega event was attended by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DC Shopian as the guest of honor along with other local government officials. The event witnessed an active participation of locals from all age groups in huge numbers from all across south Kashmir.

The event enthralled the participants with performances from the “who’s who of Kashmiri cultural music scene.”