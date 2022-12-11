Army organises cultural event ‘Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan’ in Shopian

Srinagar: Indian Army and Shopian district administration in collaboration with the locals organised the third edition of the cultural extravaganza “Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan” at
Batpura Stadium, Shopian to welcome Chillai Kalan and promote the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.
The mega event was attended by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DC Shopian as the guest of honor along with other local government officials. The event witnessed an active participation of locals from all age groups in huge numbers from all across south Kashmir.
The event enthralled the participants with performances from the “who’s who of Kashmiri cultural music scene.”
The atmosphere was electrified by the melodious and energetic performances of the artists, thus winning everyone’s hearts. The festival was also aimed at promoting local traditions, handicrafts and cuisines. It was no surprise that the Kashmiri youth used this platform to showcase the abundance of talent which was a sight to behold. Rich tributes were also paid during the event for late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, by one and all on his death anniversary.
Dignitaries used this platform to interact with the youth and impress upon them to continue pursuing their ambitions with perseverance and passion. They were also told that development and progress can only march hand in hand with contributions by the local populace. The motto of the event ‘for the people, by the people’ was aptly manifested in a befitting manner.