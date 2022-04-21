Army organises Iftaar party in Machhil

Kupwara: An Iftaar was organised at the remote village of T Suntwari in Machhil sector to mark the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan. The iftaar was organised by the local Army Battalion and was attended by around 60 local people and 20 children of four neighbouring villages.
Prominent persons including village elders, government officials and local youth participated in the event with full zeal and fervour.
The event signifies trust, harmony, cooperation and mutual respect for each other, between the security forces and local population and promotes peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the remote areas of Machhil.