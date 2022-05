Kishtwar: Army organised an Iftar Milan at Chhatroo town in Kishtwar District.

The event provided a platform to the local population from all religions and different walks of life to interact with each other on common issues and celebrate the auspicious month of Ramadhan with a noble aim to strengthen the bond between Awam and Jawan, a press note said.

287 locals attended the Iftar Milan and people expressed hope that such events will give a fillip to communal harmony in the region.