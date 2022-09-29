Army organises inter-school quiz competition

Srinagar: Army organised an Inter-school quiz competition at Town hall Tangmarg. The quiz competition was organized by the 163 Field regiment at Tangmarg.
The event witnessed participation from schools located in different Villages of Tangmarg zone. The schools include government schools.
According to the statement, each team was composed of three students from the 6th to the 8th standard.
The students were asked questions on various subjects like Science, Sports, Culture, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Kashmir history.
At the end of the competition, there was an open house question and answers session, and audiences actively participated and won prizes too.
The winning team, runners up and second runners-up were felicitated along with spot prizes for the audience.