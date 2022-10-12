Army organises Jashn-e-Bahara Festival

Srinagar: Army organised Jashn-e-Bahara Festival and felicitation of outstanding students on 11 and 12 October at Awantipura Town Hall here.

Various cultural activities, dance programmes, singing competitions and musical events were conducted as part of the event.

The activity was also carried out for felicitation of outstanding students.The event was attended by a large number of locals and students from various strata of society and senior dignitaries from the Indian Army and Civil Administration. ‘Jashan-E-Bahara’ Festival found favor among the population as it is one of its kind in the area.