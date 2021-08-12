Army organises marathon, walkathon in Gurez

It said that the event witnessed high levels of enthusiasm, energy and mass participation from the people and the Army.

The statement said that the event was flagged off from the Dawar Helipad.

It said that the events comprised of a 10-km mini marathon for the youth and Army men, a 3-km run for fun for school children and walkathon for school girls and women of Gurez.

The Army statement said, “More than 200 persons participated in the colourful event. The scenes of Army men and people motivating, and pulling each other throughout the run, children posing for the camera with happy faces while running, and girls walking during the walkathon to win the medals were all heartwarming moments of the high-impact event. The people came out of their houses onto the streets to witness the event and cheered for the participants.”

It said that the run culminated with interaction with the participants over refreshments and distribution of medals to the winners and participation certificates.

The Army statement said, “People welcomed this initiative and thoroughly enjoyed the event and are now eagerly looking forward for the grand finale of the Jashn-e-Azadi celebration on 14th and 15th August at the Army Helipad Ground in Dawar where a plethora of colorful events ding village games, Jashn-e-Azadi mela comprising food and game stalls, pony race, cultural programmes, paragliding display and free fall jumps by Para Special Forces are being organised.”