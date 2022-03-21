Army organises Mehfil-e-Mushayara to promote Shina language

Srinagar: Army organised a Mehfil-e-Mushayara to promote Shina language.
On the occasion of world poetry day, Mehfil-e-Mushayara, a poetry competition, was organised by the Indian Army at the Log Hut Cafe in Gurez to promote the Shina language of the people of Gurez.
The event witnessed participation of eight poets from different parts of the Valley who were cheered by a gathering of 53 locals. SDM Gurez, SDPO Gurez, SHO Dawar and other prominent officials of the Civil Administration and Army also graced the event.
Live telecast of the event was carried out via Zoom meeting and Instagram live through which hundreds of people across Kashmir and the country witnessed the poetic evening.
A Shina Book “Lai Loom Thai Odurim '' which translates to “I shall light the torch and seek you” written by Masaud Samoon IAS, Ex Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, was also unveiled during the event. Samoon who hails from Gurez was present throughout the event on zoom call and addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of one's mother language and how Gurezis should strive to preserve their incredible culture. Finally, the SDM was invited to present gifts to the winners and sumptuous tea and snacks were served to everyone.
Celebrating such events in Gurez not only gives the locals a platform to showcase their rich cultural heritage and art forms but also strengthens the bond of social fibre between the Army, Civil Administration and locals.