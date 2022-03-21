Army organises Mehfil-e-Mushayara to promote Shina language

Srinagar: Army organised a Mehfil-e-Mushayara to promote Shina language.

On the occasion of world poetry day, Mehfil-e-Mushayara, a poetry competition, was organised by the Indian Army at the Log Hut Cafe in Gurez to promote the Shina language of the people of Gurez.

The event witnessed participation of eight poets from different parts of the Valley who were cheered by a gathering of 53 locals. SDM Gurez, SDPO Gurez, SHO Dawar and other prominent officials of the Civil Administration and Army also graced the event.

Live telecast of the event was carried out via Zoom meeting and Instagram live through which hundreds of people across Kashmir and the country witnessed the poetic evening.