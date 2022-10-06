Army organises Tangdar Mela in Kupwara

Kupwara: A mega event Tangdhar Mela was organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the civil administration on 6 and 7 October at Government Degree College, Kandi.
The two-days event was action packed with a variety of cultural events, talent hunt programmes, sports competitions and recreational events.
As part of the event, volleyball competition, Tug of War, arm wrestling and kite flying competitions as well as dance and singing programmes were organised.
Sher-eKashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology established a stall for spreading awareness in the field of horticulture and floriculture.
University representatives provided samples of a new variety of seeds and assured assistance to local farmers.