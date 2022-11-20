Army pays tributes to 3 dead soldiers

The statement said that in a ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A D S Aujla and all ranks paid homage to the three soldiers.

The Army statement said that Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao and Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar had come under a snow slide, while Gunner Souvik Hazra had developed hyperthermia during the same patrol.

It said that all three were air evacuated to 168 MH, Kupwara but could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions at the Military Hospital.