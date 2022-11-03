Army pays tributes to officer

Despite being heavily outnumbered and coming under heavy fire, D company under the leadership of Maj Somnath Sharma foiled “enemy’s advance towards Srinagar airfield during the crucial hours.” “In this decisive battle of 1947, Maj Somnath Sharma along with one Junior Commissioned Officer and 20 other ranks made the supreme sacrifice, defending the motherland against all odds. For his ultimate courage, leadership and dedication beyond the call of duty, Maj Somnath Sharma was conferred with the country’s first and highest war time Gallantry Award, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously,” a statement read.

“On behalf of Lt Gen ADS Aujla, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Officiating Commandant, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, laid wreath at the Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial, as a mark of respect to Maj Somnath Sharma, PVC (Posthumous). Besides Officers & men of the Army, representatives from Civil Administration and Airport Authorities also paid rich tributes to the gallant soldier,” it added.