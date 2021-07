Srinagar: Army on Saturday paid tribute to Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli, who was killed on Thursday at Hanjan in Pulwama.

A statement of the Army issued here said that in a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey and all ranks paid homage to HavildarBammanalli.

The Army statement said that HavildarBammanalli was 37-years-old and had joined the Army in 2006.